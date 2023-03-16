WINGHAM'S Kye Welsh faces a busy few months playing representative rugby league and touch football.
Last week Kye, 12, was named in the Hunter representative rugby league side to play in the State primary schools championships in Wagga Wagga in June.
He had previously made the Hunter touch football team and will go to St Marys for the State titles.
To get the NSW championship hat-trick Kye has also been named in the Northern Eagles under 12 touch team to play in the State Regional Championships in April. Northern Eagles roughly takes in the area from Forster-Tuncurry to Ballina and inland to Tamworth.
Kye is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week. He earns a $50 open order at Iguana.
Kye played for Manning in the Hunter rugby league selection trials held last week in Newcastle.
Manning won three of their four games and Kye thought his form was fairly good and he was reasonably sure he was in the mix to make the team to play in Wagga.
He's been named as a utility back, not surprising as he can play half, five-eighth for fullback, although he prefers half, where he can get his hands on the ball more regularly.
"I enjoy playing in the spine,'' he said.
He'll play as a link for the Hunter touch and Northern Eagles teams.
As was the case with the league team, the Hunter touch side was selected following trials. Northern Eagles selection was based mainly on form displayed at the State Junior Cup played at Dubbo in February, where Kye was a member of the Taree under 12 team, the side preforming credibly against some strong opposition from Sydney and Central Coast associations.
While he enjoys touch, league is his number one sport. He started playing with the Wingham Tigers in the Group Three juniors when he was five and will be turning out for the Tigers again when the Group Three junior season kicks off in April.
He's yet to win a premiership, although COVID has played havoc with competitions for the past couple of years. Kye's hoping to break his title drought this winter in what he hopes will be an uninterrupted campaign.
The Welsh name in synonymous with the Tigers - Kye's dad, Ben and grandfather, Tim both won premierships with Wingham and are also former first grade captain-coaches. Kye's looking forward to progressing through the junior grades and eventually turning out with the Tigers in the Group Three competition.
However, he doesn't contain himself to the football field.
Kye also shows promise on the athletics track and two years ago qualified for the State schools finals in the 100, 400 and 800 metres, showing his versatility. Kye has also enjoyed success in cross country.
The 800 metres, he said, is his preferred distance.
