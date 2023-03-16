Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kye Welsh named in representative rugby league and touch football sides

By Mick McDonald
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kye Welsh from Wingham has made Hunter rugby league and touch football representative sides and the Northern Eagles under 12 touch football team.

WINGHAM'S Kye Welsh faces a busy few months playing representative rugby league and touch football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.