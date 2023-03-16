Rosemary Schrader of Tuncurry and Keely Holden of Taree are among 69 new names who have been added to the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.
The Honour Roll pays public tribute to the girls and women across regional, rural and remote NSW who have given their time and energy to helping others in their community.
Coordinated by the NSW Rural Women's Network, the 2021-22 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll recognises volunteering contributions made in those years.
The awards were presented at the 2023 Myall Lakes Seniors Concerts in Forster and Taree where both recipients were congratulated for being included in the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.
Rosemary and Keely join more than 1000 women from across rural and regional NSW who have been enshrined on the honour roll since 2010, each of them nominated by a member of their local community.
"Women like Rosemary and Keely play an important role in community development and making rural NSW a great place to live. It is so important we honour their contributions to ensure that voluntary work is valued and respected," Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said
Whether it's supporting individuals or groups within their communities through volunteering in aged care, emergency services, environmental management, health, sport, education and tourism, women are often the unsung heroes behind the scenes of the programs that keep our communities connected.
"They do this freely and without fanfare but they are the backbone of our communities and our society simply wouldn't function effectively without them, so it's incredibly important to take the opportunity to sing their praises and celebrate their significant contributions," Mrs Taylor said.
Hidden Treasures is a project of the Rural Women's Network, a state-wide initiative of Women NSW
For more information and a full list of the 2021 and 2022 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll awardees, visit nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/rural-womens-network.
