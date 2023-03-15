Mid North Coast Community College recently opened their Yulinbal Campus at Kolodong.
The campus was opened by MidCoast Council councillor Jeremy Miller, with acknowledgement of country by Corey Saunders, and the Chatham High Dancers taking part in the celebrations.
Yulinbal is a campus of MNCCC's Special Assistance High School, and is a dedicated campus for youth needing to re-engage with school, to plan their future and build life skills.
This campus will offer curriculum for years 9 and 10 to help students achieve the RoSA (Record of School Achievement) and will provide a targeted and creative approach to meet the needs of students, a spokesperson said.
"We aim to provide positive educational experiences to create a confident and skilled base, assisting students to embrace their potential, enter employment or return to further education.
"Our campus is built on the philosophy of community education - lifelong learning for all - and is powered primarily by federal and state funding, but also the unbelievable commitment of a small team and the generosity of volunteers .
"Our community involvement extends to specialist programs, such as youth development , literacy, all ability programs as well as the provision of a meeting place for a cross section of local groups to exchange ideas and learn.
"We look forward to creating new opportunities for our students at Yulinbal," the spokesperson said.
