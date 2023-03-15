Manning River Times
What's on

Taree library to host clothes swap party on Wednesday march 22

March 15 2023 - 7:00pm
Recycled fashions on offer with clothes swap party at Taree library

A clothes swap party will be held at Taree Library on Wednesday, March 22, with everyone invited to bring up to five pre-loved adult clothing garments to exchange for swap tokens.

Local News

