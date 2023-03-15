Recycled fashions on offer with clothes swap party at Taree library

A clothes swap party will be held at Taree Library on Wednesday, March 22, with everyone invited to bring up to five pre-loved adult clothing garments to exchange for swap tokens.
The tokens then act as currency for the swap and will be needed at check out.
To qualify for swap tokens, items must be in as-new or gently used condition without stains or faults and all items will be screened to ensure a fair swap for all.
The event, hosted by MidCoast Libraries, is a way to meet new people, find a treasure, and pass your unwanted clothing on for someone else to love.
Clothes swaps are also a great way to recycle and work towards diverting 70 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030.
Clothing items must be dropped off to Taree Library between 10am - 2pm on Saturday, March 18, 12pm - 4.30pm on Monday, March 20, or on Tuesday March 21.
Event attendees can also enjoy a repurposing clothing workshop presented by Jenny from Sweet Pea and Mumma, while delicious refreshments will be available during the evening.
Participants are asked to wash clothing prior to the swap party and all items remaining after the event will be donated to charity. No underwear, swim wear or socks will be accepted.
The swap party, on Wednesday March 22, between 5.45pm and 7.30pm, is presented by MidCoast Libraries in partnership with MidCoast Waste Services.
The event is free, bookings are essential https://bit.ly/3Jr3FU
