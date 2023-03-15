Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Manning Great Lakes Police issue warning on motorised devices

March 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied.

Manning Great Lakes Police District has issued a reminder to members of the public that devices such as electric scooters, skateboards and hoverboards are illegal in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.