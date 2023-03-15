Manning Great Lakes Police District has issued a reminder to members of the public that devices such as electric scooters, skateboards and hoverboards are illegal in NSW.
These devises cannot be ridden on roads, or road related areas - such as footpaths, share paths and cycleways.
They can only legally be ridden on private land.
Although these motorised devices are considered motor vehicles, they do no satisfy the Australian Design rules, and cannot be insured or registered.
Police warn that anyone caught riding a motorised device on a road or road related area in NSW can face fines started from $704.
