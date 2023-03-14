Wellness consultant, Stacey Carol will be presenting a life skills workshop on preventing and managing falls this Thursday, March 16 at Moorland Community Hall.
The event coincides with the monthly Moorland Tea and Chatter which begins at 10am on the day, with the workshop running from 10:30 - 11am.
Stacey believes that preventing falls would be great, and she has advice for that, but what is more important is preparing for a fall, so you know what to do if it happens.
"What I'm trying to do is to help prepare people for avoiding falling, and then giving them a mini action plan on what to do if they do fall," Stacey said.
Attendees will be invited to practice a few physical activities, such as yoga and balance techniques during the workshop, so comfortable clothing is recommended.
No bookings are necessary however the usual $4 contribution and a plate of food to share is gratefully accepted.
