MidCoast Council is planning to start roadworks on York Street, between Pulteney and Manning Streets, in May.
The works will include reconstruction of the aged roadway, stormwater lines, and kerb and guttering.
During construction, 23 trees will be replaced.
"We obtained the expert help of an arborist to consider whether to keep or replace the trees," said executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling.
"Given the type, size and predicted lifespan of trees in the construction area, it was recommended we replace them."
The new trees will be more sustainable in the urban environment and will provide a more consistent theme for the street. The potential for infrastructure to impact on tree growth will also be reduced.
Trees will be selected from a preferred species list and located to complement the streetscape. Species may include brush box, water gum, ivory curl, grey myrtle and bottlebrush.
"This upgrade will provide important safety improvements for the road surface, drainage and footpaths," Mr Gesling said.
"It will also make York Street more visually appealing."
During the works, traffic control will be in place and York Street will be restricted to resident access only.
The street upgrade is expected to take approximately six months to complete, weather permitting.
