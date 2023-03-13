TAREE side Ass n All used the recent Viking Challenge as part of the preparation for the Football Mid North Coast Southern League women's competition to kickoff in April.
The team also contested the national futsal championships in Penrith in January, playing as Manning Futsal.
"We were training for the majority of last year for the nationals and we also played in the Taree Summer Sixes,'' a team spokeswoman said.
Ass n All won all the knockout games at the six-side Viking Challenge to qualify for the semi-final. Here they played a 2-2 draw. However, their campaign ended as the other team had the first corner, the rule used to break deadlocked fixtures. The opposing side went onto win the competition.
Players are now in full training for the Southern League.
"We have kept the majority of last year's squad and have added some younger players who bring a lot of skill to the team,'' a spokeswoman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.