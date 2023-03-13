Police have issued a warning to residents to be aware of home security following the assault of an elderly woman in Taree in the early hours of Monday morning.
Officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District were called to a home near Ruprecht Park after the woman reported a teenage boy had entered her bedroom about 2am Monday, March 13.
Police say the boy assaulted the woman before running away when she called for help.
A crime scene was established at the home, which has been examined by specialist officers.
Police have released a description of a teenage boy they believe may be able to assist with inquiries. The youth is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, no facial hair, aged in his early to mid-teens, with a slim build and - when last seen - was wearing a black hooded jumper.
Police are investigating the possibility of links to a similar incident about 9pm Sunday (March 12), where a youth matching the description was reported to have broken into a home in Mudford Street, Taree. The home was also occupied by another elderly woman; however, the youth ran from the home after being confronted.
As the investigation continues, police have reminded all residents of the need to be aware of personal safety habits such as ensuring doors and windows are secured.
"I am concerned that the most vulnerable in our community appear to be the target of these incidents," Detective Chief Inspector Blackman.
"While specialist officers have examined both locations and have taken a number of items for forensic examination, we are calling on the local community to assist investigators," he said.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Taree Police or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
