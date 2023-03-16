Publishing is a tough game to break into, especially for young authors.
Fortunately for a group of students from Coopernook Public School, nobody bothered to tell them that.
The 16 students, aged between seven and nine years old, wrote, illustrated and have now published their literary debut, entitled The Three Little Rascals.
According to Coopernook Public School principal Tania Gilchrist, the book idea was the product of looking for ways to encourage students to write more.
"It came about from trying to get a bit more enthusiasm with literacy because you can't just ask them to write about what they did on the weekend all the time. That gets pretty boring," principal Gilchrist said.
"The whole statewide average in writing and creative writing is low, so we went 'right, how are we going to do this?'."
The solution was found in the "book in a day" concept which saw the students write, edit and illustrate their own book.
Drawing Inspiration from the Littlescribe Festival author workshops - an organisation which seeks to build literacy amongst students - the students found a whole new enthusiasm for their writing.
The story, which follows the adventures of three guinea pigs who travel to the Sydney Zoo, was written in a single day, while the paintings and illustrations took a further two to three weeks to complete.
They're so excited and so proud. So we're very, very happy with that.- Coopernook Public School's principal Tania Gilchrist
Not only have the young authors accomplished something many writers never attain during their lifetime, but they are using the proceeds from book sales to aid conservation efforts assisting endangered orangutans.
As for further literary efforts from the students, it seems quite likely given the success they have achieved with their debut.
"I think they're more looking towards doing individual books, or maybe writing a sequel to The Three Little Rascals - there could be a never ending source of entertainment," principal Gilchrist said.
Coopernook Public School will be holding an official book launch on Friday, March 24 from 11am and will have copies of The Three Little Rascals available in exchange for a donation towards the children's orangutan conservation effort. The book can also be downloaded through the school's Facebook page.
