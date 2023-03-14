Wingham teacher Belinda Bridgeman can now call proudly call herself a published author.
On March 20, her picture book, titled The Bum Sneeze, with the text written by Belinda under the nom de plume of Linda Be, and illustrated by Queensland artist Kim Griffin, will be released into the world.
A teacher at St Joseph's Primary School in Wingham, it was a specific year one class she taught a couple of years ago that inspired the book.
"The children seem obsessed with words like fart and poo. They found anything in relation to (them) hilarious and often interrupted the learning if they heard something that rhymes with those words or in fact someone in the class had farted," Belinda said.
"It drove me a little crazy the first term, then instead of trying to get them to move away from it I worked with it to move on and lead us into other discussions.
"The book is about someone who eats too many pears and ends up getting a tummy ache, and from the tummy ache comes the adventure that ends up in the toilet."
Although guaranteed to delight the children with toilet humour, the book is more than just a funny adventure.
As a teacher, Belinda also included teacher's notes so the book could be included in classroom lessons.
Children's books may look like deceptively easy to write, but that is not the case.
Belinda has spent three years writing and editing over and over, refining poetic devices such as rhyme and repetition, all the while keeping it entertaining.
The book will be launched at Taree Library on Wednesday, April 19 at 10.30am.
"I'll be doing a book reading and I'll have books for sale and we'll kind of a little activity to go along with afterwards as well," Belinda said.
To book go to library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/The-Bum-Sneeze-Book-Launch.
The Bum Sneeze can be purchased online at the publisher's website www.shawlinepublishing.com.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
