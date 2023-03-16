Manning River Times
'Amazing' increase in girls playing junior cricket in the Manning

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 17 2023 - 4:00am
Jaimee-Lee Woolfe had a successful T1 season playing for Wingham, where she claimed 20 wickets while also representing Manning First X1.

MANNING Cricket president Steve Campbell said the increase in the number of females playing the game in the Manning junior and senior grades has been 'amazing.'

