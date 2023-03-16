MANNING Cricket president Steve Campbell said the increase in the number of females playing the game in the Manning junior and senior grades has been 'amazing.'
"Taree West's T2 side had a number of junior female cricketers playing and of course we had Jaimee-Lee Woolfe in the Wingham T1 side. The pathways for female cricketers are fantastic now, so hopefully we'll continue to grow our numbers.''
Woolfe created Manning Cricket history when she represented the First XI in an inter-district clash with Macleay in January. She celebrated her 18th birthday when taking her 20th T1 wicket for the year in Wingham's preliminary-final loss to Great Lakes.
Another Manning junior, Samira Mitchell, has represented NSW Country at under 19 level and plays for Gordon in the Sydney first grade competition.
Mr Campbell said it's inevitable that more girls will progress from junior cricket into the senior grades.
"That'll be a great thing,'' he said.
Mr Campbell was generally happy with the 2022/23 season, especially after the problems that marred the previous summer due to a late start caused by COVID restrictions and then wet weather.
"We hardly lost a weekend this season,'' he said.
Mr Campbell said team numbers in T1 and T2 were adequate - with six in the top grade and eight in T2.
He hopes there'll be similar response next summer.
"Old Bar could have problems getting a T1 side next season, I know they struggled towards the end with player numbers this season,'' Mr Campbell said.
"But obviously we'll have to wait and see.''
He can't see a T2 side making the leap to T1 next summer. T2 premiers Pacific Palms have a number of older players in their ranks.
"Bulahdelah, the runners up in T2, have a couple of older heads mixed with some 14 and 15-year-olds,'' he said.
"They would be a chance in a couple of years, but it's probably a bit soon for them yet.''
He said there are rumours that Harrington could also look to return to T2 next season.
This was his first full season as president. Mr Campbell hopes to stay on in the position at the annual meeting.
"There's a few things I've learnt and a few things I got wrong this year,'' he said.
"But I'm keen to stay on for next season.''
The 2022/23 season will draw to a conclusion with the senior presentation at Club Taree on Sunday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
