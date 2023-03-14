Old Bar Lions Club's longest serving current member continues to lead the way forward.
Gayle Bowman has been busy managing the Lions club program for the recycling of spectacles on behalf of Lions clubs in a huge area in Northern NSW.
Your unwanted spectacles can be left with your optometrist or with Lions clubs in your communities. We are already accustomed to recycling things like mobile phones, printer cartridges and batteries so why not support with donations of you old spectacles.
The spectacles are cleaned, analysed to gain their exact prescription and then forwarded to the needy in overseas countries.
If you would like to be part this program please let them know. You will be made most welcome. You don't have to be a Lion. If you can pick up, wash, drop off, you can be part of this wonderful process. See the Lions members outside the Post Office on Saturday morning.
Another fun day and fundraiser is now being organised, similar to the one last year in support of the Lismore flood victims. This time it is primarily to support the homeless in our own area.
The fun day will be at Club Old Bar on Easter Sunday, April 9.
In the meantime, donations of non-perishable food items can be left at Club Old Bar. Ring pull cans, cereal, long life milk, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, tinned meals, soup (packet or tin), muesli bars, tea, coffee, long-life cheese snacks for children's lunchboxes, tinned fruit, tinned vegetables, spreads (jam, vegemite), tinned tuna/salmon , pet food, noodles, biscuits.
Also toiletries and cleaning products like nappies (medium and larger sizes), baby wipes, toilet paper, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, clothes washing powder, bathroom cleaning products, kitchen cleaning products. More on the fun day in later editions.
It is planned to have a clean-up of Mud Bishops Park, Old Bar on Saturday, April 1.
The Manning chapter of OzFish is planning this and Old Bar Lions have offered to help.
It's been a goal to see Mud Bishops returned to the once beautiful community area it was in the past. It's intended to clear out a lot of the debris and rubbish found there and also use this as an opportunity to come up with ideas for this area like tree planting, re-vegetation, potentially asking the council to barricade the grassed area so people cannot drive on the grass.
Old Bar Lions Club will help to organise a team of volunteers for the event and encourage the community to be aware and involved. This will be a good event to bring people together for a rewarding cause.
Old Bar Lions can provide a trailer to collect and transport rubbish and will provide a barbecue of sausages and onions as well as bottled water. See the Lions on Saturday mornings outside the Post Office if you would like to help or contact Chris Barrett on 0414 710 787.
