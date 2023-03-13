Construction of the modified intersection of Bent Street and Farquhar Street in Wingham will commence Monday, March 27.
During the works, the intersection will be closed and detours will be in place.
Footpaths will also be affected at times, with pedestrians detoured around the works.
The works will be completed in three stages, impacting different parts of the intersection at different times.
The first stage will begin Monday, March 27 and will involve the southwestern side of the intersection.
Traffic heading north on Bent Street will be directed to turn right onto Farquhar Street. Traffic heading west on Farquhar Street will be directed to turn left onto Bent Street. Delivery vehicles heading east on Farquhar Street will be directed through the site but will not be able to turn into Bent Street.
Relocation of the underground water and sewer infrastructure and extension of the drainage system was completed earlier last year in the preliminary stage of the project.
The project team is making arrangements with affected residents and business owners to ensure property access. Council will also be working with the Wingham RSL Sub-branch to support ANZAC Day activities.
The upgrade is part of the Wingham CBD Masterplan which was co-designed by MidCoast Council and the community to improve the Wingham central business district.
Council has worked closely with a local working party to finalise streetscape details to help ensure that this project reflects the needs and desires of the local community, MidCoast Council says.
The intersection upgrade will provide important safety improvements along with footpath renewals.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact us by email at Council@MidCoast.nsw.gov.au or phone 7955 7777.
You can receive all updates on the project by following the Have Your Say website at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/wingham-cbd-masterplan
