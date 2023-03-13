Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Broadmeadow Magic beat Mid Coast in Northern NSW Women's Premier League clash

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asha Paff played a big role in Gemma Murphy-Waters' goal for Mid Coast in the clash against Broadmeadow Magic.

MID Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury received a red card just before halftime the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash against Broadmeadow Magic in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.