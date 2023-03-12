UPDATE
Monday, March 13, 10.52am
Taree Airport has recorded 76mm in two hours to 9:34am.
Monday, March 13, 9.30am
A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in place for the Mid North Coast and northern Hunter districts.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Taree, Maitland, Raymond Terrace, Singleton, Muswellbrook and Dungog.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
Unplug computers and appliances.
Avoid using the phone during the storm.
Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.