Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree United defeats Great Lakes by 9 wickets in Manning T1 cricket grand final

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree United opening bowler Tom Burley claimed 1/12 in the grand final against Great Lakes at Chatham Park.

TAREE United captain Josh Ferris expects the majority of the Manning T1 cricket premiership winning side to play again next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.