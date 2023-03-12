TAREE United captain Josh Ferris expects the majority of the Manning T1 cricket premiership winning side to play again next season.
Ferris concedes that a number of players can be comfortably classed as veterans. However, he said the squad is primed for a three-peat after United thrashed a disappointing Great Lakes by nine wickets in the grand final played at Chatham Park. This was their second successive premiership.
"There was a bit of conversation on Saturday after the game and again on Sunday and the consensus was that just about everyone is coming back next season.
"Josh (Hardy) might be playing in Newcastle again - good luck to him if he gets the opportunity to play in a stronger competition. A couple of the older fellas will still be around, but maybe in second grade.
Great Lakes captain Ryan Clark won the toss and elected to bat. The Dolphins were 4/50 at the drinks break and 6.3 overs later they were all out for 60.
United lost Hardy for 13 when he holed out to Will Elliott with the score on 27. However, fellow opener Matt Collier (29) and Damon Minett (14) scored the remaining runs without too many problems. United took just 12 overs to make it to 63.
This was the third consecutive game where Great Lakes has batted first against United and failed to make 100. The previous two matches the Dolphins made 98 and 99.
"We thought they might have sent us in when they won the toss just to change it up a bit,'' Ferris said.
However, he said the pitch contained no terrors and he would have batted if he'd called correctly at the toss.
"The pitch was perfect - it didn't contribute to any wickets. They just batted badly,'' he said.
"In saying that, we bowled a good line and length and didn't give too much away. We bowled to areas and set fields.''
Great Lakes had a horror start with opening batsman Dean Bensch was bowled by Jackson Witts for 0 with the score on 1. The Dolphins resumed after drinks at 4/50. However, Ryan Clark was run out for 11 and Ferris said that was crucial. The innings then crumbled.
RELATED: Two wins for Manning junior teams
"Even at 4/50 they would have been looking at scoring 120 or 130, which is defendable,'' Ferris said.
Danial Stone finished with 2/23 from 8 and fellow spin bowler Josh Meldrum 2/7 from 4. Ricky Campbell bowled just three balls and claimed wickets with two of them to finish with 2/0.
Ferris said the opening bowlers, Witts, Jacob Smith and Tom Burley also did their job.
The loss of Hardy in the run chase didn't put a scare into the United camp.
"I know this might sound a bit arrogant, but 60 was never going to be enough,'' Ferris said.
"We took 12 off the first over and that would have just deflated them.''
Played on a perfect autumn day, the match drew a big crowd to Chatham Park.
"Sport's struggling a bit here at the moment, so if we can promote things and get a few people there, then it's only good for the area,'' Ferris said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.