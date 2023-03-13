Wallamba District Show returned to Nabiac Showgrounds last weekend with crowds lining up to experience the fun and family atmosphere of the annual show.
About 3000 - 4000 attendees made their way through the gates throughout the day on Saturday, enjoying a host of entertainment options ranging from traditional agricultural exhibits to motocross stunt riding.
Show president John Baker said it had been a big effort from the team to complete final preparations for show day, and thanked those who made it happen, including council.
"it's a good three or four days with a crew of 15 to 20 to get get everything set up and running," John said.
"The council have been fantastic for us the last few years, coming out and preparing the grounds and all the area, they send a crew out and they do a fantastic job which makes it easier for us old guys that are trying to do the rest."
Regarding the traditional show events, John rated the cattle on show as excellent, saying they had their best ever cattle entries.
As usual for the equestrian categories, the showjumping was fantastic.
Outside of the main ring were a number of amusement rides sending pulses racing throughout the day.
"We had more amusements this year than I think I've ever seen at the ground, and for all age groups," John said.
One of the highlights of the event were the Freestyle Kings motocross team, who thrilled spectators with their heart stopping aerial stunts, and in between performances made themselves available for photos, autographs, and meeting with fans.
With 2023 no sooner completed, it won't be long before the show committee starts work on preparing for next year's event.
"We'll debrief at our meeting...we'll get all the people to say what they thought was good, what they thought wasn't good, sit down with the committee and all the people that helped us and come up with our next plan," John said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.