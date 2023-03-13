My journey starts now, Forster entrepreneur and committed charity worker, Michelle Bamford said after learning she was one of 24 recipients of the 2023 NSW Rural Women in Leadership Scholarship program.
The one-year scholarship program began earlier this month when Michelle attended the Future Women Leadership Summit in Sydney part of the 2023 NSW Women's Week celebrations.
Michelle said she was shocked, but at the same time grateful and proud for the opportunity to participate in the program, which helps women living in rural and regional NSW to become leaders in their community.
Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor said the program was designed to connect driven and passionate women from all ages and backgrounds, and help them develop leadership skills as they progress to the next stage of their career.
"The cohort is made up of small business owners, farmers, teachers, artists, engineers, and women working in health, disability, community development, transport, property and real estate," Mrs Taylor said.
"These women will have a unique opportunity to connect and learn from each other in a setting that actively supports and encourages women to achieve their goals both personally and professionally," she said.
Since relocating with her family from Sydney Michelle has quickly immersed herself into the community as a volunteer and co-ordinator for several community organisations, schools, sporting and support groups.
She has been an advocate for social justice and community issues.
Michelle's dedication to her community and her exceptional leadership skills have earned her the respect and admiration of her peers, Mrs Taylor said.
"She is a passionate advocate for change and has inspired many others to get involved in community initiatives.
"Michelle Bamford is a remarkable individual with a heart for service and a drive to make a positive impact on the world around her.
"A huge congratulations to Michelle on this well deserved recognition and achievement."
RELATED:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.