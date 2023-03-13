Manning River Times
Forster's Michelle Bamford has been awarded a coveted NSW Rural Women in Leadership Scholarship

March 13 2023 - 5:00pm
Michelle Bamford. Picture supplied.

My journey starts now, Forster entrepreneur and committed charity worker, Michelle Bamford said after learning she was one of 24 recipients of the 2023 NSW Rural Women in Leadership Scholarship program.

Local News

