Forster Tuncurry Golf Club has received a $500,000 State and Federal government grant

By Jeanene Duncan
March 12 2023 - 7:00pm
Funding ensures Forster club gets back on course

Forster Tuncurry Golf Club is the latest recipient of a State government cash splash as it ramps up grant announcements in the final weeks of the election campaign.

