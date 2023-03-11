Manning River Times
Forster Tuncurry unit undertook 10 rescues in February

March 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Picture Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry Facebook.

Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue volunteers were involved in 10 rescues in February, while fellow Mid North Coast units, Port Macquarie and Trial Bay, were both involved in six.

