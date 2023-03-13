Motoring organisation, the NRMA has confirmed what many locals have know for years - The Lakes Way is one of the worst roads in the State.
In fact the major road, which stretches for nearly 80 kilometres, was second only to the notoriously busy Parramatta Road, at Auburn.
And two other roads in the Mid Coast, Myall Way at Tea Gardens and Bucketts Way at Booral, also made the list.
Four hundred and forty five motorists from record 28,292 who cast their votes in the Rate Your Roads survey voiced their irritation with the condition of the busy thoroughfare.
Voters cited safety and the condition of the road their major concerns.
Rounding out the top 10 were fellow MidCoast Council roads, Myall Way at Tea Gardens with 234 votes and The Bucketts Way at Booral which got 233 votes.
Conducted in December, the study was the largest transport survey in Australia, with a record 10,800 roads flagged in the survey.
WORST ROADS IN NSW
1. Parramatta Rd at Auburn
2. The Lakes Way at Forster
3. Kings Hwy at Bungendore
4. Military Rd at Mosman
5. Hills Motorway at Carlingford
6. Victoria Rd at West Ryde
7. South-Western Motorway at Moorebank
8. Wakehurst Parkway at Elanora Heights
9. Myall Way at Tea Gardens
10. The Bucketts Way at Booral
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
