Taree Probus Club heard about Bali's Kerobokan Prison, Schapelle Corby, the Bali 9 and the bombing of the Sari night club 20 years ago from Ed Trotter, who was living there at the time.
Ed, who conducts a class for Manning Valley U3A (University of the Third Age), was guest speaker at the Probus club's recent meeting.
Ed was educated at Taree primary and high schools, then went on to Newcastle University to study geology. He travelled to Indonesia for field studies, fell in love with the place and its people, and spent 25 years there.
Ed developed a connection with Kerobokan Prison, making regular contact with Schapelle Corby, who by then was like a "museum exhibit", and the Bali 9. Ed explained the prison itself was built to house 300 inmates, but had ten times that number. He still has contact with Schapelle via Instagram.
He also saw Bali 9's Andrew Chan and Mirin Sukumaran before their executions for their part in drug smuggling.
While in Bali, Ed was living in a compound on the same street on the night of the Sari night club blast 20 years ago. On hearing the blast, he woke to debris everywhere and said the area resembled a war zone.
Ed also spoke of the 32-year reign of President Suharto, during which one million communists were killed. Three students were shot at university, which eventually led to the demise of Suharto.
Ed said Indonesia is now a stable and successful economy. It has a population of 284 million people (Java 150 million in an area half the size of Victoria), has the 15th largest economy in the world, is a huge car manufacturer, and the people are resilient and polite, largely living in poverty. There are placed around the area a dozen earthquake alert stations to monitor for tremors.
With his interest in geology, Ed spent time studying the volcano Krakatoa which erupted in 1883, changing the landscape forever.
Questions were asked by members who were interested in hearing more.
Ed was introduced by Jim Stacey and thanked by Jack May for his contribution to the day's program.
Taree Probus Club's activities officer had the idea that the club include an activity or event on the fifth Tuesday of a month, that it, four times a year.
So in January 13 members and their wives or partners attended Taree Ten Pin to enjoy a morning of tenpin bowling. It was a lot of fun and Claude Filo was the top bowler. A small group attended Club Taree for lunch following the bowls.
A number of members were able to attend Myall Lakes MP Steve Bromhead's Seniors Concert, which was enjoyed by all.
Kelvin Dagg was presented with his RAN (reached age ninety) certificate and Claude Filo was presented his MITS (made it to seventy) certificate. Congratulations to both members.
The club's next general meeting and annual general/changeover meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21, at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club from 10 am.
Any retired men interested in joining the club for fun and fellowship can phone either president Alan on 6553 9298 or secretary Tony on 0407 524 282 for further details
