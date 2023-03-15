Manning River Times
Taree Probus Club hears about Kerobokan Prison and Sari night club bombing

By Alan Green
March 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Gary Hayes chatting with friend and guest speaker Ed Trotter after the Taree Probus meeting. Ed lived in Balia for 25 years, and developed a connection with Kerobokan Prison, making regular contact with Schapelle Corby and the Bali 9.

Taree Probus Club heard about Bali's Kerobokan Prison, Schapelle Corby, the Bali 9 and the bombing of the Sari night club 20 years ago from Ed Trotter, who was living there at the time.

