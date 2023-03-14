Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree VIEW Club seeks new members

March 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree club president Margaret Muldoon said social events are back on the calendar after going into hiatus due to the pandemic.

Taree VIEW Club is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community and make new connections with women in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.