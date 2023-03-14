Taree VIEW Club is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community and make new connections with women in the area.
VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and more than 14,000 women throughout Australia. It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships - all while supporting the work of children's education charity, The Smith Family.
Taree club president Margaret Muldoon said this year is the perfect time to join VIEW as social events are back on the calendar after going into hiatus due to the pandemic.
"We have had so much fun organising upcoming events for our club this year, including a trip to Hobart for the National Convention," she said. "These always feature fabulous dinners and speakers, and are a great way to hear about how we help children and young people through The Smith Family."
VIEW is the largest community sponsor of the charity's Learning for Life program, which provides students with financial, educational and personal support. Margaret says this is crucial, particularly in the current economic climate.
"We have all been hit by the rising cost of living, be it power prices, food or petrol. But these rises have had an even greater impact on those already doing it tough.
"Parents shouldn't have to choose between putting dinner on the table or buying their child a uniform for school. This is why it is so important that we can help children experiencing disadvantage with their education."
Taree VIEW Club supports the education of six local students through the Learning for Life program, ensuring they have what they need for the school year.
In addition to their ongoing support of The Smith Family, Taree VIEW Club hosts social events, including monthly luncheons, special outings and entertainment events.
"We are always looking for women of all backgrounds and ages to join us and look forward to welcoming new faces at our next monthly meeting."
Anyone interested in becoming a member can call publicity officer Des Tomlin on 0417 18 9845 or visit www.view.org.au for further information.
The next Taree VIEW Club meeting will take place at Club Taree on Tuesday, March 28 at 10.30 for 11am start. RSVP 23/3/23.
