Interactions with nature continue

My interactions with nature continued this week. Try intervening to save a very small snake from three cats and a husband with a shovel. The snake was a green tree snake but my husband is colour blind and it looked brown to him (see photo, I said it was very small). To give some context, our grandchild was in the vicinity so the need to protect the grandchild took precedence over the snake's right to protection.
We had this conversation some time ago when he found another much larger green tree snake climbing our screen door - and he took some convincing. He couldn't see the beautiful yellow underbelly and a sapphire top layer - he just saw brown. That snake made a successful, and an amazingly rapid, escape.
We also had a rat - or rats - making nightly raids in our kitchen. They have a taste for bread, though not when it comes packaged in a wire cage (trap). A couple of them haven't lived to tell the tale (three cats).
Then the other night I walked into the bathroom and a green frog jumped on me. I like frogs - at a distance, not up close. I grew up with an outside bathroom and toilet and it was never a good surprise to find one sitting on the shower rail above or on the bath rim beside you. The toilet didn't even have a light so my imagination was in hyperdrive. Dad was on call to remove the trespassing amphibian and the noise they made as they were being herded out with a broom was horrendous.
And I'm not alone in my dislike of being surprised by frogs. In conversation this week, those of us who had outside amenities growing up shared a fear of finding one in the toilet bowl or under the washer on the bath. But I did have to suck it up when attending a music festival many years ago. The property's outdoor shower was home to a very large family of very large frogs so it was case of get in and get out quick, and thankfully the frogs all stayed put on their rails above.
For the record, I think I handled being jumped on with some dignity. But I spent the next couple of days keeping a wary eye out.
Enjoy your weekend and your interactions with nature.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning-Great Lakes
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
