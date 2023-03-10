Manning River Times

Interactions with nature continue

Toni Bell
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 11:20am
My interactions with nature continued this week. Try intervening to save a very small snake from three cats and a husband with a shovel. The snake was a green tree snake but my husband is colour blind and it looked brown to him (see photo, I said it was very small). To give some context, our grandchild was in the vicinity so the need to protect the grandchild took precedence over the snake's right to protection.

Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

