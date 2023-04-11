Meeting Nathan Paddison is to encounter someone at war with time.
The 39-year-old Tinonee artist appears to be hell bent on squeezing every second from the day, creating art that sets himself free from a troubled past while setting the international art scene alight.
With the Manning Regional Art Gallery featuring his Transitions exhibition throughout May and July, local audiences have the opportunity to experience his frenetic creations first hand.
"I think the only time I sit is in my car, I don't think I've turned the telly on in six or 12 months," Nathan said.
"I go to the gym in the morning, come back, and then I'm pretty much doing art until I go to bed."
Nathan discovered his passion for painting less than six years ago in the most unlikely of places. Unlike most of his cohorts, it was neither school or university where he developed his skills, but Sydney's Silverwater Correctional Complex.
Since being released, he has gone on to make a name - and some impressive sales - throughout Asia, Europe and the US.
Once I started painting I wanted I wanted to have everything that I didn't have before, I wanted to change my life and make it better, I wanted a good life for like my children- Artist, Nathan Paddison
Maybe it's because of spending so much time incarcerated before finding his calling that Nathan can't bear to sit idle when the joy of creation is at his disposal.
Watching him paint is like viewing an electrical storm from behind the safety of your living room window - raw energy sparking into life and seeking to connect.
For the self taught artist who first picked up a brush in 2017, it is a remarkable life trajectory, and one reflected in his work.
His paintings contain images of dinosaurs, tigers and various other predators, painted fluorescent pink to take away their threat, making his canvases colourful, fun and inviting.
"I go towards humour and colour, and I just love energy, so I try and get that out onto the canvas so when someone sees it, it excites them and I can give them that feeling," Nathan said.
Nathan's exhibition Transitions will be on display at the Manning Regional Art Gallery from May 18 to July 1, in what might be seen as something of a reverse career trajectory, having achieved initial success internationally before ever exhibiting locally.
With high profile shows in Korea, Taiwan, Europe and the US, Transitions will be his first hometown solo show for the Tinonee local - albeit one transplanted from Sydney's western suburbs.
"No one really knows me because I'm not from this area, I moved here to get away from everyone and just work," Nathan said.
"Even when I tell them that I'm an artist most people think you need to die before you make any money, that no one gets paid until they die."
Transitions by Nathan Paddison will be on display at the Manning Regional Art Gallery, 12 Macquarie Street, Taree, from May 18 to July 1.
