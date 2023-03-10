International Women's Day event at your library

Catch all the excitement of the All About Women festival from the comfort of Taree and Forster libraries.
Both libraries will host free sessions of the All About Women festival which is taking place at the Sydney Opera House.
All About Women is an annual festival that marks International Women's Day.
It celebrates extraordinary artists and thinkers who pose important questions about gender, equality and justice.
"This vibrant, thought-provoking festival cuts across cultures, genders and generations to learn what community means," MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills said.
Six different sessions will be streamed between March 13 and 18 including: Actually Autistic, Matriarchies and Movements, The War on Women, Bodies That Positively Got Left Behind, Who Made Me Spokesperson?, and Maybe Baby.
This will be an essential session, exploring how everyone can be part of a world that is inclusive, accessible and supportive.- MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills
The event streaming will kick-off with Actually Autistic on March 13 at Forster library.
"This will be an essential session, exploring how everyone can be part of a world that is inclusive, accessible and supportive," Mr Mills said.
"Nearly 80 per cent of autistic women remain misdiagnosed or undiagnosed.
"A panel of autistic high achievers will share their experiences."
Find out more and book online or contact the Forster or Taree library https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.