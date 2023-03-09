Legalise Cannabis Party candidate for the seat of Myall Lakes, Keys Manley, has secured the coveted top spot in the ballot draw for the upcoming State election later this month.
Mr Manley did not attend the ballot draw by election manager, Greg Cousins at the former Great Lakes Council administration office in Forster earlier today, Thursday, March 9.
Greens candidate, Eleanor Spence was drawn second followed by Mark Vanstone, Labor, Jason Bendall, Independent, Tanya Thompson, Nationals and Maree McDonald Pritchard, Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment Corruption (SAP).
Port Stephens, the Mid Coast region's only marginal electorate, attracted seven candidates.
Animal Justice Party's Michelle Buckmaster drew first sport, followed by the Greens' Jordan Jensen, Informed Medical Options Party candidate Angela Ketas, Labor MP Kate Washington, Liberal Nathan Errington, One Nation's Mark Watson, and SAP's Beverley Jelfs.
The Greens drew first in the crucial seat of Upper Hunter, where the Nationals' Dave Layzell holds a margin of just 0.5 per cent after a boundary redraw.
The Greens' Tony Lonergan fills the top line of the draw, followed by Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate James White, Mr Layzell, independent Dale McNamara, Labor's Peree Watson, Legalise Cannabis Party's Tom Lillicrap and SAP's Callum Blair.
The brief Myall Lakes ballot draw was undertaken in front of a small group of witnesses including Eleanor Spence, Mark Vanstone and Jason Bendall.
The State election will be held on Saturday, March 25.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
