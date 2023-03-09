Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

The Myall Lakes electorate ballot draw was held this morning in Forster

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Bendall, Independent, Eleanor Spence, The Greens and Mark Vanstone, Labor following the ballot draw earlier this morning. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Legalise Cannabis Party candidate for the seat of Myall Lakes, Keys Manley, has secured the coveted top spot in the ballot draw for the upcoming State election later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.