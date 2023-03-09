Members of Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade have travelled to the State's central west as part of a Rural Fire Service (RFS) contingent battling the Tambaroora bushfire near Hill End.
The crew of four includes captain Sherrie Gaul, senior deputy captain Robert Collins, deputy captain Joanne Collins, and firefighter Joshua Reineker.
They have travelled to Mudgee as part of the Mid Coast strike team that includes 40 individuals along with other appliances.
Since arriving they have been in the thick of the emergency warning fires, working mostly on property protection.
As of this morning (March 9) the Tambaroora bushfire remains out of control and has burnt more than 14,ooo hectares to date.
RFS command has reported that conditions across the fireground have eased overnight with a decrease in temperature and winds, along with a reduction in fire activity.
Milder conditions are forecast today with temperatures in the mid-20s and winds from the west, south west.
The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning on Sunday afternoon and remains on a 'Watch and Act' status.
The Mid Coast crews travelling to the affected region possess a range of experience with many being veterans of the catastrophic 2019 / 2020 bushfire season.
"There are some very experienced firefighters on the crews, but there'll be a mix of the newer ones as well," RFS operational officer, Kirsty Channon said.
"In 2019 we had crews coming here to help us during our major fires and we do the same thing when other areas have major fires when we don't, when we have some capacity we send our crews over to help."
The Coopernook brigade is scheduled to return on March 13.
