Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade head to Mudgee

RK
By Rick Kernick
March 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As of Thursday morning the Tambaroora bushfire remains out of control and has burnt more than 14,ooo hectares to date. File photo.

Members of Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade have travelled to the State's central west as part of a Rural Fire Service (RFS) contingent battling the Tambaroora bushfire near Hill End.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.