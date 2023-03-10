Conditions were much better for outside fishing this week. The water temperature is 24 degrees Celsius in close, and 25 degrees out wider.
There are still some small black marlin in close as well as schools of sea gar, with tuna harassing them.
Snapper are on the bite in close as well as jew to 8kg. Small bonito are taking trolled lures as well.
Tailor are the fish to chase at present. Fish to 4kg have been caught on Crowdy beach and on the spit. The best fish are in the 2.5kg range.
In the river the lower part of the estuary has been getting more salty due to the lack of fresh water coming down the river. A snapper of 2.2kg was caught from the wall on Wednesday and red morwong were landed earlier in the week. These fish only enter the estuary when the salt content of the water is like that of the ocean where they normally swim.
There are plenty of small luderick along the wall as well as small bream. Flathead are still on the bite on soft plastics and bait.
There are heaps of river garfish up towards Wingham at the present time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.