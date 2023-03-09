Sitting in a darkened theatre at the Manning Entertainment Centre with the familiar refrains from the Overture from Jesus Christ Superstar playing, the excitement is building while the audience was waiting for the curtain to rise.
I was invited by the Taree Arts Council to the preview, the first time the production is performed in front of an audience, two nights before opening night. I am one of a handful of media invited to join family of cast members to be the first to see the show.
I'm a child of the 60s and 70s, when nearly every house had copies of Hot August Nights and Jesus Christ Superstar albums among their record collection. I grew up wishing I was male, at times, because I wanted to sing Pontius Pilate's numbers, the melancholy Pilate's Dream in particular. In the 1990s, a life highlight was seeing the concert version of Superstar on stage with John Farnham, Jon Stevens and Kate Cebrano in the lead roles.
All this to say, Superstar lives in a special room in my heart, and sitting there with the overture playing, I had high expectations for what I was going to see.
And I wasn't disappointed.
If you have not booked tickets yet to Taree Arts Council's production of Jesus Christ Superstar, you'd best hurry. The rock opera written by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice opens on Friday night, March 10, on stage at The MEC, and once word gets around about how good the show is, tickets will sell out fast.
Director Dean Snook's version is set in a dystopian world. The set is minimal, yet dramatic, thanks to the lighting. The costuming is outstanding, with the Soul Sisters and priests dressed in steampunk goth garb, and Mary Magdalene in a simple orange shift, making her stand out from the rest of the cast's monotone greys and blacks.
Alex Blenkin is superb as Jesus, with his acting chops as good as his vocal prowess. Superstar's songs are very vocally demanding, they are difficult songs, and Alex gets to display his falsetto on a number of occasions. He fully inhabits the role, and is as professional an actor/singer as you would find anywhere.
So professional, you could not for a second tell how nervous he was.
"I think I was probably more nervous tonight than I would be on the opening night. So it's good to get that out of the way," he says, after the show.
Superstar is Alex's seventh Taree Arts Council production. Most recently he played Sky in Mamma Mia!. Previous to that he played Marius in Les Misérables, and he has also performed in Cabaret, The Full Monty, On Golden Pond, and The Show Must Go On.
Brianna Xuereb, cast as Mary Magdalene, will bring you to tears toward the end of the show (Alex tells me she cries real tears on stage while performing). Her voice is beautifully warm, gentle and soothing as the majority of her pieces call for, yet powerful when demanded.
It's her second time around with the Taree Arts Council, having played one of the bridesmaid's in last year's Mamma Mia!
Dean Snook had originally cast somebody else as Judas Iscariot. However, Dean had to step into that role when the original person pulled out one month into rehearsals - one third of the way through the rehearsal schedule.
Dean's most powerful moment is prior to Judas taking his own life, where he fully communicates the torment Judas is feeling due to his guilt, and the madness he descends in to.
Arts council regular, Paul Eade steals the show while he is on stage as Herod. In my mind, it is Paul's best role yet - delightfully camp and wickedly funny.
Others to look out for are young 16-year-old Kalin Woods in his debut as Simon Zealotes, and newcomer Joe Tandy, who is fascinating as Annas - he's a fine singer and actor - he can't contain his glee at what is happening to Jesus.
As a foil to Herod's camp humour, Simon Cheevers conveys Pontius Pilate's melancholy struggle with his conscience over condemning Jesus to death and the frustrated despair that Jesus refuses to act to save himself.
Brett Sedgewick aptly portrays the stern authority of Caiaphas and is a commanding figure.
The apostles, Soul Sisters and ensemble flesh out the sound with strength and are every bit of worthy as praise as anyone else. The dance numbers are very professional, and are choreographed by Tanya Wrigley and Jo Keegan. Musical direction was by Cassidy Donovan.
Dean Snook was very happy with how the preview played out.
"Everyone's been brilliant, and it's going to be a smashing season," he said.
Jesus Christ Superstar runs from March 10 to March 19 with eight performances.
Purchase tickets online at manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales or ring the box office on 6592 5466.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
