I'm a child of the 60s and 70s, when nearly every house had copies of Hot August Nights and Jesus Christ Superstar albums among their record collection. I grew up wishing I was male, at times, because I wanted to sing Pontius Pilate's numbers, the melancholy Pilate's Dream in particular. In the 1990s, a life highlight was seeing the concert version of Superstar on stage with John Farnham, Jon Stevens and Kate Cebrano in the lead roles.

