No horsing around in the ring events Advertising Feature

The horse and ring section includes so many classes it will take all three days of the show to get through them all. The class splits include those for led and ridden, ponies and various thoroughbreds, juniors, juveniles and adults, novices and open, mares, geldings and stallions, and more.

The horse and ring program is so long it will take three days and the use of up to four rings to get through it all.

One look at the requirements for entrants makes it very clear that this competition is taken very seriously, with carefully-considered regulations to make everything as fair and safe as possible.

It covers everything from how animals are to be kept during the event to the prohibition of outside assistance to riders while they're in the ring.

The proceedings are also conducted in a very structured and orderly fashion, and with good reason. Sports can be challenging enough when you just have to get yourself ready at a particular time, never mind your well-trained animal as well. That said, delays can and do occur and sometimes things have to be adjusted on the fly by the ringmaster for unforeseen reasons.

The schedule on Friday March 18 starts at 8am in Ring 1 with the Australian stock horses, and the first class listed is Junior Handler under 13 years. Next is Juvenile Handlers from 13 to under 18 years.

The remaining led classes follow, then it's onto the registered and ridden Australian stock horses with a further 36 classes split by age and experience of the rider or the gender and age of the animal.

There are junior and juvenile categories for pretty much everything in the horse and ring section.

Friday is also the Kids Fun Day with 12 classes for hobby horses, plus an overall champion and reserve hobby horse. These too require approved riding boots and helmets to help form good habits, along with neat attire for riders. Entry is free though and the winners will be awarded a ribbon as their prize.

The breed led classes will be off and walking from 7am on Saturday March 18 with 33 different classes using just Ring 1 along with nine classes for breed ridden.

Also starting at 7am on the Saturday, 44 breed led classes for different ponies will be using Ring 2, along with several classes of ridden pony.



29 classes of breed led thoroughbreds will be over on Ring 3 from 7am on the Saturday as well, followed by several ridden breeds.

Fashions in the Field is pencilled in to commence at approximately 1pm on the Saturday. Entrants need to match their attire with the horse they will be leading and show some creative flare at the same time, while the horse they're leading will be judged on its conditioning and presentation.

A Grand Parade will take place at around 2.30pm.



Following the ridden breeds on Ring 3, the heavy horses and the harness horses will all make their return to the event after a notable absence in recent years.

The first of these is the Best Presented Heavy Horse, followed by other led classes.

Then in the ridden working heavy horse classes for Long Rein, the dress code requires the inclusion of winkers, collar, backband and chains.

Harness classes meanwhile can use any vehicle.

From 8am on Sunday March 19 in Ring 1 it's the showjumping with riders split by age, so under 14s, and 14 to 17 year olds, don't have to compete with adults.

These are further split into classes based on height of the jumps, with riders allowed to compete in up to three different height classes.

Hack ridden classes, where the quality and good manners of the horse are also quite important especially for entrants pursuing the award for Supreme Hack of the Show, start at 8am on the Sunday in Ring 2.



There are many of these classes. So many in fact that the Galloway hack classes will be over on Ring 3 and the ponies will be using Ring 4.

Hopefully that deciphers things enough for you to know what you're watching while the handlers, riders and drivers try to do their absolute best.