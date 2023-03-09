Sleepbus for Taree's rough sleepers close to be being ordered

Taree is one step closer to getting a sleepbus for rough sleepers with the announcement that the balance of the funds needed to purchase a sleepbus is being funded by the NSW government.
For a community to get a sleepbus, it needs to raise $100,000 for a bus to be located and fitted out by sleepbus founder Simon Rowe.
To date, the Rotary Club of Taree North and the Manning Homeless Action Group combined have raised around $35,000 since 2021, when Manning Homeless Action Group founder, Terry Stanton first looked into the idea. Rotary Club of Taree North president, Bob Nelson said without the government funding, it would have taken at least another year to raise the funds.
With the announcement that the NSW government will fund $65,000 toward the project, as soon as the money is received by Rotary the bus can be ordered.
"The $100,000 target we've now reached. We're just over the moon," Bob said.
However, it will still be some time before the bus will be operating in Taree. The funds are yet to be received, although there is confidence it should not take too long.
"It's discretionary funding; we know we've got it," Bob explained, adding that Rotary just now has to invoice the NSW government and the money will be in the account.
However, even when the funding is received, patience will still be needed, as there are orders for buses for other communities ahead of the Taree bus.
"It doesn't happen overnight. From what Terry told me a week ago, I believe there's four or five coach orders ahead of us. We just get in the queue and the earliest we'll probably see the bus is November," Bob said.
And when the bus is complete, volunteers need to be trained and logistics worked out. So fundraising efforts continue.
A sleepbus is a coach that has been converted to provide temporary overnight accommodation for homeless people who are rough sleepers.
Each sleepbus has up to 20 secure, climate controlled, individual sleep pods with a lockable door and toilet. There is even accommodation for companion pets.
The bus is parked in a secure and safe location every night, with a volunteer caretaker and CCTV surveillance.
The Taree sleepbus will be specifically for homeless men, as they, in particular, find it difficult to find accommodation in shelters. Some communities also have "pink" sleepbuses for women.
For more information about sleepbus visit www.sleepbus.org.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
