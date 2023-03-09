MANNING junior and senior hockey players are gearing up for the start of the 2023 competition.
Juniors will be underway from Friday, March 17 with the seniors hitting off from Friday, March 24.
It has been confirmed that Taree West Raiders will return to the Manning division one men and women. The Raiders will also play in the Mid Coast Hockey League, a division one competition for men's and women's teams from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings associations.
Manning will field four sides in the Mid Coast men and five in the women.
This competition will start later than the domestic seasons and will conclude around a fortnight before the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings grand finals.
The return of the Raiders could also see the Manning finals competitions revert to a top four, replacing the top three that has been in place in recent years.
Manning Hockey will also host the half state women's masters championships in late July.
