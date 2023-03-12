Manning River Times
Taree Eisteddfod at the MEC from April 19 to May 27

March 13 2023 - 4:30am
The dance section is always a highlight of the Eisteddfod with this year's event shaping up to be something special. Photo Scott Calvin.

Taree Eisteddfod returns to the Manning Entertainment Centre in April for what will be the 56th year for the event.

