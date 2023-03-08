Craft at Old Bar celebrated its 20th anniversary on March 1.
This craft group started out as an outreach from Coastal Community Church with a committee of three, Yvonne Bentley as the co-ordinator, assisted by Rosina Smith and Shirley Chambers, meeting for the first years at Rushby Casino.
When council handed over the management of Rushby Casino to the caravan park and it was no longer available for hire, the group moved to the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall.
There have only been two co-ordinators during the 20 years, with Rosina Smith the current co-ordinator. Whilst Coastal Community Church has closed down, the craft group has gone from strength to strength.
Anniversary celebrations included a luncheon organised by Wilma Toohey and a grand display of tables of craft items made over the years.
Twenty years have passed so quickly with many ladies enjoying the craft, fun and fellowship.
The group has always been interested in assisting the community whether local or worldwide.
The first project they undertook of international interest was to knit jumpers for babies from Africa who were being sent home from hospital wrapped in newspaper. The idea was to obtain 50 jumpers to send to an African hospital. An amazing response followed with more than 600 jumpers received, not just from Old Bar but all over Australia.
Many other projects ensued over the years all being of advantage to both our local and international communities.
The group meets on the first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month, school holidays excepted. Workshops are conducted most meetings, but are not compulsory. Members are free to work on their current craft project or just come along and enjoy the company. We care about each other. Further information is available from 0415 785-608.
Club Old Bar is hosting another community fundraising program, this year in support of Samaritans - Great Lakes Manning Homeless Support Service which is a Taree based organisation which offers help to women, men and children facing homelessness in the Taree and surrounding areas.
Samaritans has been working in the Mid North Coast area for more than 15 years and has a network of services including Emergency Relief, supporting people experiencing homelessness, Women and Children escaping family and domestic violence and Disability Support.
2023 is going to be a difficult year, but help from our communities can make a real difference to real people. A donation of goods can make a huge difference . As with the Lismore flood appeal in 2022, we are again asking our Community to donate non- perishable food as well as toiletries and cleaning products.
Donations can be dropped off at Club Old Bar, where they will be stored to wait for collection and distribution by Samaritans.
Then on Easter Sunday, April 9, Club Old Bar will be hosting a fundraising day commencing at 10am. Games, competitions, music, morning tea, barbecue etc. are all on the agenda.
A number of other local organisations may also be provided with a donation to assist their specific activities. The fundraising activities will include a huge raffle as well as an auction. If you can help in any way or know of anyone who might like to donate a raffle and/or auction item, please contact Jan Wallace on email janeve@bigpond.com or 0404 465-604.
RSL members, auxiliary, the wider veteran community and their families are invited to take part in a beach walk on Sunday, March 26. This is another activity under the RSL Sport and Recreation program.
The walk will start and finish at the Taree Old Bar Surf Lifesaving Club near which the Old Bar RSL sub-branch marquee will be erected.
On completion, the walkers will join the SLSC in their Sunday Sippers event where cheese platters and refreshments will be available from 2pm.
Those unable to do the beach walk can still take part in the day as bocce will be available to play at the marquee.
During the Sunday Sippers, a fun horse racing competition will take place. This is a child friendly board and dice game for all ages.
It is important to RSVP by March 21 to allow catering of the event. Phone 0429 300 236 or email tearly@bigpond,net.au.
Manning Point residents may see drones operating over their beach during the coming weeks.
MidCoast Council is employing drone technology to control Bitou bush in sand dunes at a number of beaches in the council area.
Bitou bush is native to South Africa and is thought to have been introduced to Australia in ship ballast but was subsequently used to stabilise sand dunes.
After being planted along the NSW coast between 1946 and 1968 it spread rapidly and is now found along 46 per cent of the NSW coastline. The North Coast is particularly heavily infested. In some cases, the weed has spread 10km inland.
Boneseed, a species closely related to Bitou bush, is also native to South Africa and classified as a weed in NSW. However, it is only established in a small number of areas, including Sydney and the Hunter regions.
Bitou bush invades native coastal heathlands, grasslands, woodlands and forests. It grows quickly and forms dense stands, replacing native plants and destroying the habitat of native animals. Infestations can smother sand dune, headland and coastal vegetation communities. Many threatened species and plant communities have been affected.
The NSW Scientific Committee has listed the invasion of native plant communities by Bitou bush and Boneseed as a key threatening process impacting both native plants and animals.
