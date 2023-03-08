Can you claim compensation for PTSD?

If you have witnessed a traumatic incident while at work, you may be entitled to claim for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Smith's Lawyers.



If you have witnessed a traumatic incident such as a car accident or physical or sexual assault or experienced a traumatic incident while at work, you may be entitled to claim for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

What are the causes of PTSD?

To claim PTSD, it is essential to understand what it is caused by. PTSD can be caused by various events but is most often associated when a traumatic event is experienced. PTSD can also occur in the workplace, even when not working in a dangerous environment.

Examples of PTSD in a workplace can include the following:

Witnessing a traumatic event such as an on-duty injury or death.

Being a part of a traumatic event during the on-duty scope of employment, such as when a business robbery occurs.

Bullying in the workplace.

Excessive amounts of stress induced by your work.

It is important to note that PTSD means that the trauma the person experiences is so overwhelming that normal enjoyment and continuance are seriously impaired. PTSD symptoms may include the following:

Sleeping difficulties

Depression

Stress

Distressing memories or thoughts

Having no or little concentration

Anxiety

If you feel that you may have PTSD, it is crucial to have yourself evaluated by a psychologist or other medical professional. This evaluation report will also strengthen your case when claiming compensation for PTSD and provide valuable evidence in calculating the amount of payment payable.

What does a claim for PTSD entail?

Compensation for PTSD is meant to be a restorative payment, thus serving as compensation to restore your financial well-being to the same position had the traumatic incident not occurred.

You are entitled to claim the following:

General damages

Past and future financial losses

Past and future lost retirement funds

Past and future medical expenses

Past and future rehabilitation expenses

The amount of compensation payable varies on a case-by-case basis. The following will be taken into account when deciding the amount of compensation payable:

The number of wages you have lost while being unable to work

Your medical and treatment expenses

Your level of whole-person impairment

If your employer's negligence caused you to develop PTSD, you are entitled to a work injury lump sum.

PTSD In the workplace

To claim compensation due to PTSD caused during your employment, you may be eligible to do so under the state's workers' compensation scheme or the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

You must notify your employer if you develop PTSD due to your work. This will allow them to claim under the workers' compensation scheme on your behalf.

You must fill out a claim form and submit it to your employer's insurance provider. The insurer will assess your claim and decide whether you are eligible for compensation.

If you are not eligible for workers' compensation, you can apply for support through the NDIS. To do so, you must fill out an application form and provide evidence of your disability and support needs.

An adult who suffered a PTSD injury has three years to lodge a claim. If you fail to file a claim within that time, you may lose all your rights to pursue the compensation claim.