Can you claim compensation for PTSD?

If you have witnessed a traumatic incident such as a car accident or physical or sexual assault or experienced a traumatic incident while at work, you may be entitled to claim for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
What are the causes of PTSD?
To claim PTSD, it is essential to understand what it is caused by. PTSD can be caused by various events but is most often associated when a traumatic event is experienced. PTSD can also occur in the workplace, even when not working in a dangerous environment.
Examples of PTSD in a workplace can include the following:
It is important to note that PTSD means that the trauma the person experiences is so overwhelming that normal enjoyment and continuance are seriously impaired. PTSD symptoms may include the following:
If you feel that you may have PTSD, it is crucial to have yourself evaluated by a psychologist or other medical professional. This evaluation report will also strengthen your case when claiming compensation for PTSD and provide valuable evidence in calculating the amount of payment payable.
What does a claim for PTSD entail?
Compensation for PTSD is meant to be a restorative payment, thus serving as compensation to restore your financial well-being to the same position had the traumatic incident not occurred.
You are entitled to claim the following:
The amount of compensation payable varies on a case-by-case basis. The following will be taken into account when deciding the amount of compensation payable:
PTSD In the workplace
To claim compensation due to PTSD caused during your employment, you may be eligible to do so under the state's workers' compensation scheme or the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).
You must notify your employer if you develop PTSD due to your work. This will allow them to claim under the workers' compensation scheme on your behalf.
You must fill out a claim form and submit it to your employer's insurance provider. The insurer will assess your claim and decide whether you are eligible for compensation.
If you are not eligible for workers' compensation, you can apply for support through the NDIS. To do so, you must fill out an application form and provide evidence of your disability and support needs.
An adult who suffered a PTSD injury has three years to lodge a claim. If you fail to file a claim within that time, you may lose all your rights to pursue the compensation claim.
It is important to note that the process for claiming compensation for PTSD can be complex and may vary depending on your circumstances. It may be helpful to seek advice from a legal or medical professional with experience.