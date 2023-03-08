Manning River Times
Probus Club of Taree North annual meeting

March 9 2023 - 10:00am
Rotary District Governor to attend Taree North Probus meeting

Rotary District Governor, Laurie Easter will be the returning officer at the Probus Club of Taree North's annual meeting on Wednesday, March 15 at Taree Leagues Club.

