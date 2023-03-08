Rotary District Governor to attend Taree North Probus meeting

Rotary District Governor, Laurie Easter will be the returning officer at the Probus Club of Taree North's annual meeting on Wednesday, March 15 at Taree Leagues Club.
The club's new committee will be elected at this meeting.
At the last club meeting, Ed Binney, president of Riding for the Disabled (RDA), received a donation toward RDA activities and he invited the club to visit their establishment along the Lakes Way. The club accepted this invitation and is planning a barbecue while there with the participants of Riding for the Disabled.
On February 22 a number of members traveled to Manning Point, where they enjoyed the atmosphere of the restaurant on the river with the beautiful river breeze a bonus.
Interested persons are invited to come along and join with Taree North Probus for "friendship, fellowship and fun" plus a compliantly cup of tea. Further information is available from Allan Richards, phone 0401 013 867.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.