Taree United meets Great Lakes in Manning T1 cricket grand final on Saturday

By Mick McDonald
March 10 2023 - 4:00am
Veteran Taree United spin bowler Danial Stone will be a key bowler in Saturday's Manning T1 cricket grand final against Great Lakes.

TAREE United captain Josh Ferris said mind games could play a major role in Saturday's Manning T1 cricket grand final against Great Lakes at Chatham Park.

