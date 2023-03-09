TAREE United captain Josh Ferris said mind games could play a major role in Saturday's Manning T1 cricket grand final against Great Lakes at Chatham Park.
United beat the Dolphins in successive games leading into tomorrow's encounter, first in the final round game and then in the major semi. Both were at Chatham, when Great Lakes batted first and made just 98 and then 99.
Ferris said the Great Lakes batters appeared 'frightened' of veteran United spin bowler Danial Stone in the major semi, where Stone recorded the figures of 3/5 from 7 overs. One of the runs he conceded was a wide.
"Some of them probably haven't played a huge amount on turf and that's got to be in the back of their mind,'' Ferris said.
"On turf spin plays a big role for us.''
Ferris has plenty of spin bowling options.
"We have Stonie, Josh Meldrum, Ricky Campbell and Dean Mills - even though he isn't bowling much,'' he said.
"Then we have the three pacers with Jackson Witts back this week along with Tom Burley and Jacob Smith, so we have plenty of bowling options.
"Most of the year we've been strong in the batting, but we've been a bowler short, but this week we'll have six or seven bowlers to pick from.''
However, Ferris said he's '90 per cent' positive that he'll bat first should be win the toss.
"The wicket will be good so if we can score anything over 180 then I'll be confident that we can defend that.''
A number of the United batters haven't spent much time in the middle in the last few weeks, but Ferris doesn't see this as a problem. He pointed out that the side bats down to 10.
"Most of our blokes are pretty experienced. Josh Hardy's been in good form all year as has Damon Minett,'' he said.
"They just need a few blokes to bat around them.''
A gain from Old Bar, Ferris said Minett has developed into a dependable No 3 for United this season.
United could delay finalising their side until later today.
For the first time this season the minor premiers will have all their players available. Ferris said he 'sort of knows' what the makeup of the starting XI.
"But too many times this year we've decided on a team then come Thursday arvo or Friday and one or two have to pull out,'' Ferris said.
"So we'll leave it for a while.''
The prospect of playing on a hot afternoon against a much younger Great Lakes side who are enthusiastic in the field will be negated by the game being at Chatham, Ferris said.
"If it was at Tuncurry I might be a bit worried. But at Chatham you get 2 or 4, there's few 3s run there. It doesn't matter if you're young and fit or not. That works in our favour.''
Great Lakes defeated Wingham by one run in the final last Saturday at Tuncurry, when they successfully defended 137. Wingham were 6/126 at one stage in reply, but were all out for 136, with Will Elliott and Drew Townsend the destroyers.
The grand final will start at 1pm.
On turf spin plays a big role for us- United captain Josh Ferris
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
