WINGHAM has postponed a planned trial for this Saturday, but will tackle Dungowan in the annual game to be played this year at Wingham on Saturday, March 18.
The Tigers first and reserves will combine for a senior trial, with the under 18s to meet Taree City. Game times have yet to be verified.
Utility player Kyran Budd injured his shoulder playing for North Coast last weekend and he may be a scratching from the trial, however, captain-coach Mitch Collins expects the remainder of the senior players to be on deck, including former Newcastle utility back Nathan Ross. Ross, a signing for this year, will be playing his first game for the Tigers.
A contingent of up to 10 players from New Guinea are working in the area and they have been training with the Tigers.
"There a couple who will get a crack at first grade, but they're all keen, they're at training every Tuesday and Thursday and they'll all get a run in the trial,'' Collins said.
Meanwhile Collins was a member of the North Coast side beaten 38-10 by Northern Rivers last weekend in Ballina. This ends North Coast's Country Championship campaign.
"We dropped too much ball - I think we completed something like 5/18 in the first half,'' Collins said.
"The second half was probably worse.''
North Coast beat Greater Northern in a trial the previous week at Tamworth.
North Coast also completed commitments in the Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) and Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) at Ballina.
Forster-Tuncurry will play Corrimal Cougars in a trial at Tuncurry on March 18.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
