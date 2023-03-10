Manning River Times
Group Three Rugby League pre-season begins

By Mick McDonald
March 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Former Knight Nathan Ross will play his first game in Wingham Tigers colours in a trial against Dungowan at Wingham on March 18.

WINGHAM has postponed a planned trial for this Saturday, but will tackle Dungowan in the annual game to be played this year at Wingham on Saturday, March 18.

