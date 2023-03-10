Sydney Hotshots to sizzle and seduce at The Tav Old Bar

The Sydney Hotshots are coming back to town with their brand new show for one night only.
The interactive two-hour production, The Secret Fantasies, is being presented at The Tav Old Bar on Friday, March 17.
The production is choreographed and developed by Australia's leading professionals.
"Our hand-picked selection of dreamy guys will have the ladies up from their chairs, screaming for more," a spokesperson said.
"A high energy production, our shows boast the perfect mix of killer dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics, and jaw dropping athletic male physiques.
"Our smorgasbord of sexy guys are selected from hundreds of men nationwide and put though an intensive 'Hotshots Bootcamp', all graduating with an A+ in hip thrusting!
"Our fellas come from various backgrounds from tradies, cops, farmers and even fireman to tour Australia and entertain the ladies."
Hosted by seasoned professional Paul Reynolds (original cast member of Manpower Australia and a Las Vegas headliner), Reynold's showmanship and cheeky banter with audiences makes for an extra entertaining evening.
The Sydney Hotshots have graced television screens, appearing on Studio 10, Sunrise, AGT and Good Morning New Zealand only to name a few, as well countless radio interviews and newspaper articles/interviews.
To purchase tickets go to Eventbrite.
