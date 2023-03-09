The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers would like to invite everyone to come along to their "Café for a Day" next Wednesday, March 15 commencing at 10am.
Please come along and enjoy a cuppa, delicious food, good conversation and a nice day out.
There will be a guest speaker from Manning Support Services (MSS) who will talk about the various ways they can assist families in our community. If anyone is interested in volunteering with them or even looking at becoming a support worker, this will be where you can get your answers to those questions.
If you have something for "Show and Tell" feel free to bring it along.
Just a small charge of $5 to cover cost. Please phone Rhonda on 0418 920 984 for bookings and information.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall committee will be holding a trivia night at the hall on April 1. More news about it next week.
Federal MP Dr David Gillespie will be visiting on Lansdowne Public School next Monday, March 13 to present the Year 6 leaders with their badges. Parents are welcome to attend this presentation which commences at 12.00pm.
Lansdowne School students, parents, carers, and family members are invited to enter an item in the Lansdowne Community Hall Art Exhibition.
This will be held on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. This leaves plenty of time to get creative! There are eight categories all up, with entry from $2 to $5 depending on the category. For more information, you can get a copy of the entry forms and conditions from the school office.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club held its camp at Manning Point over the weekend with around 40 members attending.
There were some good catches made on the weekend:
Prizes were awarded to Kaleb Ryan for the largest fish caught by a junior and to Sonya Smith for largest fish caught by a senior.
At the weigh-in back at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club, Phil Minett caught two flathead and one snapper with a total weight of 1.472kg. The largest flathead weighed 0.630kg and the largest snapper weighed 0.365kg.
The fishing club's fundraising seafood raffles are on tomorrow (Saturday) evening with10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers, 15 meat trays and two fruit and vegetable trays. Drawn at 7pm.
There is a list at the club for members of the fishing club who will be attending their second outing for this month. This will be held at DJ Morrison's property on Saturday, March 18 from 9.30am.
On Saturday, February 25 the Lansdowne Men's Bowling Club competed in division 6 of the Open Gender Pennants Competition at Harrington. Lansdowne played Harrington (away) in Round 1 (on their synthetic green). One of their teams secured a 26-26 draw, another led the whole game only to be pipped 21-20 on the last end.
Unfortunately, they lost overall by 15 shots on the master board.
In Round 2, on Saturday, March 4, they played Tuncurry Beach (away) and they ran a close second to Tuncurry (67 shots to 53).
In Round 3, tomorrow Saturday March 11, they will be away to Gloucester.
