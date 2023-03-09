Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne Valley news with Margaret Haddon

By Margaret Haddon
March 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A guest speaker will be at Lansdowne Hall next Wednesday for 'Cafe for a Day' session. File picture

The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers would like to invite everyone to come along to their "Café for a Day" next Wednesday, March 15 commencing at 10am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.