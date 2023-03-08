Manning River Times
Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
March 9 2023 - 10:00am
2023 Myall Lakes Local Woman of the Year Helen Bennett with Nationals candidate Tanya Thompson and Scott Barrett, MLC. Picture supplied

Dear friend and well known Tinonee local lady Mrs Helen Bennett has been honoured for her tireless contribution, not only to the Manning district but more particularly for her years of involvement with Tinonee and Taree.

