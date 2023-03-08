Dear friend and well known Tinonee local lady Mrs Helen Bennett has been honoured for her tireless contribution, not only to the Manning district but more particularly for her years of involvement with Tinonee and Taree.
A very surprized Helen was named 2023 Local Woman of The Year for the Myall Lakes electorate at a function held at Club Taree on Tuesday morning. The presentation was made by NSW Nationals Bronnie Taylor MLC and Scott Barrett MLC.
Helen's involvement includes some 40 years with the ladies' canteen which operates out of Town Head Sale Yard most Mondays. Helen is also a foundation member of the Taree branch of Trefoil Guild, and is patron of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall together with being a patron of Tinonee Historical Society.
Congratulations Helen and a well deserved honour to a lady dedicated to her community. This latest award comes on top of Helen being named 2018 Myall Lakes Citizen of the Year.
Passing of Doreen Collier
On a sad note I write to inform my readers of the passing of Mrs Doreen Merle Collier (nee Dennes) on Sunday evening, March 5 at the remarkable age of 94 years.
Doreen was born February 2, 1929 and spent all but a few months of her life in Tinonee. Doreen met and married Bob Collier and had more than 60 years of marriage together, which saw seven children born who have given Doreen and Bob many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Doreen's funeral will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church on Monday, March 13 commencing at 10.30am.
Rest in peace dear friend, you are with your dearly beloved Bob once more.
Museum reopens
Tinonee Historical Society Museum reopened again last Saturday and members Barbara and Pam were delighted to welcome an English couple from Cumbria who were searching for their ancestor Alfred Richard Hansford who resided in Tinonee in the late 180's. We were able to provide them with information and the folk purchased the Tinonee Memories book which contained several items about him.
The couple had sailed out from England and were travelling around the area in a motorhome staying at Harrington for a few days whilst looking about the Manning.
Members are preparing for their upcoming Garage Sale which will be held from 8am through to mid afternoon on Saturday, March 25 when it is hoped fine autumn weather will see a successful day.
Tinonee Public School
The school participated in Clean Up Schools Day on Friday, March 3 and thanks to all involved to make the school and grounds a neat and tidy one. It is pleasing to see the grounds clean of rubbish.
This year's year six students' shirts have now been ordered and hopefully will be here in time for the students to start wearing them in term two.
Monday March 13 will see the Tinonee Cross Country being held commencing at 9.30am going through to 11.am and will include students from Kindergarten to Year 6. Let us hope the weather will not be to warm for the competitors.Those students representing Tinonee Public School in the 2023 Zone Swimming Carnival achieved some impressive results. Congratulations to Harry, who placed first in 9yr 50m freestyle heat, and Charlee, third in junior 50m backstroke and third in 9yr 50m freestyle. Jayde placed second in 11yr 50m freestyle. Riley came third in 12yr 50 backstroke and Jack was placed third in 11yr 50m freestyle heat. The senior girls relay placed third in their heat. Well done to the Tinonee team who did so well.
Monday, March 13 will see the Tinonee cross country being held commencing at 9.30am going through to 11am and will include students from kindergarten to year six. Let us hope the weather will not be too warm for the competitors.
Community Garden working bee
Tinonee Community Garden held a working bee at Horace Dean Park on Sunday, March 5 during the morning which was followed by a barbecue lunch after the work was done.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.