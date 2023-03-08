Monday March 13 will see the Tinonee Cross Country being held commencing at 9.30am going through to 11.am and will include students from Kindergarten to Year 6. Let us hope the weather will not be to warm for the competitors.Those students representing Tinonee Public School in the 2023 Zone Swimming Carnival achieved some impressive results. Congratulations to Harry, who placed first in 9yr 50m freestyle heat, and Charlee, third in junior 50m backstroke and third in 9yr 50m freestyle. Jayde placed second in 11yr 50m freestyle. Riley came third in 12yr 50 backstroke and Jack was placed third in 11yr 50m freestyle heat. The senior girls relay placed third in their heat. Well done to the Tinonee team who did so well.