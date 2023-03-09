MID Coast Football hit the road for the first time in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League season on Sunday when they take on the formidable Broadmeadow Magic in Newcastle.
The Middies are coming off a heavy 5-0 loss to Adamstown in the opening round played at Taree. However, captain-coach Emma Stanbury said the mood in the camp remains upbeat.
"We had to go to the gym for training earlier this week because of the crazy weather. They were all smiles and having a good time and they're ready to go again,'' Stanbury said.
Stanbury said there were a few players missing from the Tuesday session due to schoolgirl trials.
"In terms of tactics, that'll be coming on Thursday night,'' she said.
The Middies lost Marissa Masterantonio early in last weekend's game after she took a heavy knock. However, Masterantonio trained on Tuesday and is in no doubt for Sunday.
"We should be at full strength,'' Stanbury said.
Magic started the season with a 4-0 win over New Lambton. Stanbury said previously she is still getting to know the other sides in the competition, but she understands Magic should be a front runner and they'll be a tough second-up opponent for her young squad.
"I've said before, if the girls play at their best and believe in themselves, then we going to match any team,'' Stanbury said.
"But it depends on their attitude, how they show up on game day and how they handle a bit of adversity. That'll determine the outcome.''
The coach assured there were positives to come out of last week's game against the physical Rosebuds outfit, particularly the performance by Sarah King, who Stanbury said was 'fantastic'.
"Sarah just kept going all game,'' Stanbury said.
Stanbury promises the Middies will improve.
"Regardless of the score lines in the first couple of weeks, we're going to be good,'' she said.
"If not this season then next season.
"It's a building program.''
