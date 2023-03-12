Selling coffee might be a big part of Tyson Frame's work life, but when it comes to his passion nothing compares to fast cars.
Therefore, it was only a matter of time before the Hallidays Point business owner combined the two in what he's calling The Point Bakery Cafe Cars and Coffee.
Along with colleague Jordan Holmes, Tyson is looking to prise out a little of the car culture lurking around Hallidays Point area and beyond.
"Taree and Forster are full of rev-heads and I know there's a few around here (Hallidays Point) as well, it's just about having somewhere for them to go that's not too far, especially if it's a vintage car that they want to keep pristine," Tyson said.
Tyson says so far the response to the upcoming event has been positive, with a number of car clubs in the region expressing interest in attending.
Both the Laurieton Vintage Motor Club and members of the Mid Coast Drag Racing Association are looking at representing in some capacity on the day.
Being an avid drag race enthusiast himself, Tyson was reluctantly forced to miss the Mid Coast club's recent drag meet held at Taree Airport due to a prior commitment.
Not that getting married on the day made it any easier to pass on a bit of rev-head heaven.
"Unfortunately, I had my wedding on that day so I wasn't allowed to do both - I did try, but I just wasn't allowed," Tyson said.
Fortunately Tyson made the correct decision regarding his wedding plans, leaving him fit and well to proceed with the Cars and Coffee event. Depending on the success of the show, he's hoping to make it a regular gathering.
All cars and bikes will be welcome on the day and a trophy will be awarded for best in show with an instore voucher presented for crowd favourite and runner up.
The Point Bakery Cafe Cars and Coffee happens from 12 noon on Sunday, March 26 at Hallidays Point Village shopping centre, 85 High Street, Hallidays Point.
