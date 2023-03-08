KORUBELA Miss started at the big odds of $17 in the last race at Taree on Tuesday, but Tuncurry trainer Terry Evans was convinced she would win and he was right.
Jockey Raymond Spokes had the four-year-old mare just behind the leaders in the run and then produced her down the centre of the track in the straight to win the Budgeree Holsteins Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1308 metres.
"I thought that after the way she won at Tuncurry at her previous start she'd win again," Evans said. "She'd improved after that run and I tipped her to all of the owners at Taree. They all backed her and the odds were very good, so they're very happy."
The win was the former New Zealand horse's third from 17 starts. She has really got that winning feeling now, after only winning once in her first 15 starts, and the challenge for Evans is to find another suitable race for her.
"Not sure what's next yet, we're going to have a good think about it," he said.
"There are no Highways on in Sydney at the moment, so that restricts the choices now she's won three races. But we'll find something for her in the near future. She's cottoned on to what racing's all about now."
Other winners on the program were Fine Example (trainer Todd Howlett, jockey Luke Rolls, paid $8), VIV (David Atkins, Christian Reith, $5.50), Mallee Boy Express (Donna Grisedale, Luke Ross, $2.40F), Just Like Lisa (David Atkins, Christian Reith, $6), Bulls Blood (Stephen Jones, Aaron Bullock, $1.35G)
