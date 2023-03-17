Manning River Times
Welcome to the world, Clover Manley

March 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Clover was born at Manning Base Hospital on February 18. Picture supplied

Zaphron Mader and Keys Manley of Wingham are proud to announce the birth of their first child.

