Welcome to the world, Clover Manley

Zaphron Mader and Keys Manley of Wingham are proud to announce the birth of their first child.
Daughter Clover Mae Haze Manley was born at Manning Base Hospital on February 18, 2023, weighing 2.58 kilograms.
Proud grandparents are Therese White and Ray and Peter Manley.
The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online.
Forms are available in the hospital pack or by contacting the Times on 6552 1988. Alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.