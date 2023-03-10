Manning River Times
Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner

March 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Dean Brame shows a clean set of wheels to opposing riders on the way to winning Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders trifecta race series.

A BIT of local knowledge assisted Manning Great Lakes Tip Rider Dean Brame dominate the club's trifecta racing series at the club's Kiwarrak Forest headquarters.

