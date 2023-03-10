A BIT of local knowledge assisted Manning Great Lakes Tip Rider Dean Brame dominate the club's trifecta racing series at the club's Kiwarrak Forest headquarters.
Brame, 48, won all three races, the series starting in January and concluding last weekend. He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
"I thought I'd go okay, but I didn't expect to go this well considering the amount of time I'd put in with training,'' Brame admitted.
Brame prepared for the series by completing two rides a week, either at the tip riders headquarters near Tinonee or on his property at Mitchells Island.
"It was probably a couple of hours a week all up,'' he said. "Because of work I really couldn't do any more.
"But some home track advantage helped. I set the track and I'm on the race committee.''
Brame riders in the masters (over 40) category. He was a clear winner in the race in the first two events, however, the third was included in the NSW series and so attracted 70 riders across the board. It was also raced for a two hour duration and conducted over the club's new race loop.
"I usually only race one and a half hours, so that was a bit different,'' Brame said.
However, the extra distance didn't hinder him in the third event, nor did the heat or dusty conditions.
"He was flying,'' one club member said.
Brame was a regular competitor in national and state series until COVID came along.
"I won state in 2018 in the over 40s, then I had a heart condition, so I had to get that fixed. I'd started to race again when COVID hit,'' he said.
Originally a competitive motor bike racer, Brame switched to mountain bikes in 2016 .
"My nephew was the under 23 state champion and he got me into it,'' he explained.
"I haven't looked back. I enjoy the fitness and the sport has a good social side to it.
"I'm glad I took it up.''
His son, Max, is also a keen club member and he was second in the under 16s last weekend.
Brame finished third in the over 40s in the opening race of this year's state series. The next round will be in a fortnight although he hasn't committed to racing there yet.
"I don't know if I'll make it due to work,'' he said.
Brame thinks the state runs for six or seven rounds, but again, he's reluctant to say whether he'll be a regular entrant.
What is certain about is how much he enjoys the sport.
"I hope I have plenty of years left yet,'' he said.
"I'm still enjoying it.''
Tip riders hope to schedule some club races at the Kiwarrak Forest Park in the foreseeable future.
However, Brame is sure to be a starter in the club's next major event, the 6 hour scheduled for Sunday, September 24.
This will attract riders from throughout the State and beyond.
