Letter: 'Appalled' by condition of Wingham's Viscount Road

I have long been critical of the condition of our local road and street network in the MidCoast Council LGA.
I recently had cause to go to the Wingham Cemetery and was appalled at the condition of Viscount Road, Wingham.
Whilst those taking their "final ride" via Viscount Road to their eternal resting place will not notice I am sure those attending the burial service would be shocked and disgusted, as I am, at the road surface encountered.
The alternate route to the cemetery, via Glenyarra Road, is not much better.
I ask MidCoast Council what, and when, they have planned to address this unacceptable blight on our community?
