Letter: 'Appalled' by condition of Wingham's Viscount Road

By Tony Ryan
March 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Viscount Road at Wingham. Picture supplied

I have long been critical of the condition of our local road and street network in the MidCoast Council LGA.

