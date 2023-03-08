Get your taste buds ready because TasteFest 2023 is coming up fast.
After a couple of rough years, including floods and a last minute change of location last year, TasteFest on the Manning is once again coming to the Manning River foreshore on Saturday, April 1.
This year, the event will showcase more than 50 gourmet offerings including both local and out of town food, wine, craft beer and spirit vendors.
"We are really excited about a large range of new vendors who are joining us for the very first time, as well as many of our regular TasteFest favourites," Taree Lions Club president, Kim O'Toole, said.
"There is nothing we'd love more then to see our community enjoying a day out on our Manning foreshore, enjoying the sunshine, and experiencing the great variety of foods and drinks on offer."
The Manning RiverStage will be buzzing all day with free live music, including popular local favourites The Trapps, and Matty Zarb.
The headline act for Saturday evening is Sydney band, The 80's Show. The band synchronises their music with the original MTV video clips of favourites from the 1980s.
Pull up your leg warmers, pack a picnic rug, grab your food and drink from one of the TasteFest vendors and enjoy the evening soaking in the 80s vibes.
The Lions Club annual Duck Race is also a TasteFest tradition and will be held at 5pm on the river when the tide is just right. Ducks are available for purchase for $5 each at Taree City Centre on Wednesdays and Thursdays. They can also be purchased at www.raffletix.com.au/?ref=bcmvp.
First prize is $1000 to the fastest duck. All proceeds from the race support local charity Can Assist Manning Valley.
Organisers express their gratitude to sponsors MidCoast Council, Barrington Coast, Valley Industries, Ray White Manning Valley, JR Richards, National Australia Bank, Toby Uglow Painting, Manning River Times, NBN News, MaxFM, 2RE, Taree Auto Group, Rapture Design and Tinonee Bus Company.
For updated information on the event, visit the TasteFest socials on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or go to www.tastefest.com.au.
TasteFest on the Manning takes place at Queen Elizabeth Park, Taree on Saturday, April 1 from 10am to 9pm.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.